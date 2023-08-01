Bartlesville Hosts Week-Long Training For School Resource Officers

-

School resource officers from 19 different law enforcement agencies, from four different states are training all week long in Bartlesville.

Expert instructors from the National Association of School Resource Officers are teaching the classes. Bartlesville Police and Bartlesville Public Schools are hosting the training.

The lead instructor at the training, Sergeant Brandon Hendrix, says school resource officers are needed now more than ever, but not just to protect kids in case something bad happens, like a shooting, but to mentor and be positive role models for kids to help set them on a path to success.

37 schools resource officers are attending the training and are learning how to effectively serve their schools and students.

Sergeant Hendrix is a lead instructor with NASRO and also works for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. He's been an SRO for 20 years and says the job is about more than enforcing the law.

"A lot of schools think that when they have an SRO present that we just want to arrest kids, and take them to jail. We want to get the message across that that's not what we are about. We're about helping kids succeed,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix teaches SROs how to be mentors and counselors in schools and how to build relationships with school administration and students. He says it is important to teach SROs how to stop an active shooter, but they want SROs to be positive influences in students' lives to keep them from making bad decisions.

"SROs in this class and classes I've taught across the country have prevented those actions and helped a kid graduate and become a successful member of the community because of the relationship they've built in the schools,” said Hendrix.

Adam Woodward was assigned to be the SRO for Hulbert Public Schools last year and didn't have any training.

He didn't realize how important his job is.

“It has just completely enlightened me on things that are going to help me serve my students, my faculty, our school district, and our community better,” said Woodard. "A mentor, a friend, whatever I need to be in the school system is what I want to be for those children and those students."