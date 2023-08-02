Three Spotted Turtles Born At Tulsa Zoo Means Success For Conservation Efforts

-

The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating its conservation efforts after three spotted turtles were born.

Spotted turtles are endangered, and just about the size of a quarter when they're born.

At one month old, the spotted turtles are already snatching lunch on their own. On the menu for Wednesday: crickets.

"We try to give them a variety in their diet so that they don't get picky,” Zookeeper Justice Mitchell said. “I think their favorite food right now is little crickets. But they get earthworm, bloodwoom, little diced up fish."

The three turtles fit in Mitchell's hand right now.

"They're spunky. They're fun. They have personality. I think they're totally cute,” she said.

The zoo had two sets of parents, with one set having one turtle, and the other having two.

"And that makes it where we have an even more diverse population, because we got eggs from two different pairs of parents,” Mitchell said.

While the three baby turtles are under careful watch by zookeepers every day, there are also some spotted turtles on exhibit at the Life in the Water building.

"In the big picture you know, our main goals are to conserve and educate,” Mitchell said.

The turtles are native to the East Coast from Canada, down to Florida. While they are endangered, there is record of the species living to be 110 years old.

Mitchell says there's still a lot to learn about the species, and the three newborns.

"They are a little too young for us to know gender yet. It does take a little while. They reach maturity somewhere between 7 and 14 years."

Three quarter-sized turtles, making a priceless contribution.