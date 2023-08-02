Tulsa City Leaders Begin Repurposed Of Historic Hospital

-

Built in the 1930s, the Moton hospital served much of Tulsa's minority and lower-income population until closing in 1967.

It's stood as a symbol of the past for Greenwood, but city leaders are ready to transform it into a piece of Tulsa's future as Greenwood Entrepreneurship at Moton, or GEM.

"The historic Moton hospital is undoubtedly a gem in every sense of the word. Much like a precious stone, it shines with historical importance, serving as a beacon of the past that still holds relevance in the present," said Rose Washington-Jones with Tulsa Economic Development Corporation, TEDC.

The hope is by keeping the original 1930's architecture, it will serve as a business resource center that embodies the spirit and history of Tulsa's Black Wall Street.

"I hope we stand together in unity and anticipation, ready to witness the transformation of the Moton hospital into Greenwood Entrepreneurship at Moton, a place that will inspire and impact our community for years to come," Washington-Jones said.

Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper and other city leaders are looking forward to the changes the transformation brings.

"We all know and understand the legacy and historical significance that this building holds in the Greenwood community. And what better place is there to revive the legacy and spirit of Greenwood as we look and work to make this area once again the mecca of black business and commerce in Tulsa," said Hall-Harper.

Construction has already started by separating the 1970's addition from the original build.

TEDC is hoping Tulsa's newest gem will open to entrepreneurs in July of 2025.