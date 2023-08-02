Oklahoma State Cowboys Complete Inaugural Fall Practice Session


Wednesday, August 2nd 2023, 6:58 pm

By: News On 6


STILLWATER, Okla. -

The OSU Cowboys' football players hit the field for the first time this fall on Wednesday.

Mike Gundy seemed to be optimistic about his new arrivals, as they will look to contribute to a new-look Cowboys roster during the upcoming season.

The Cowboys signed a number of players from the transfer portal during the off-season.

Chris Williams was in Stillwater on Wednesday with more on the Cowboys.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 2nd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

Top Headlines

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023