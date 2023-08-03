Fun With Science: Tulsa Discovery Lab Shows To Make A Penny Change Colors

-

Looking to get rich quickly? The Discovery Lab has a science experiment to help with that.

STEAM Educator, Atticus Dellinger said, "This experiment is going to be an experiment where we change pennies to gold."

He said the first step in changing the color of pennies is to clean them using a salt and vinegar solution. "Then what we will do is rinse those in water," he said adding, "I am going to make sure not to touch any of the pennies because we do not want the oils from my skin messing with the process."

Next, Dellinger combines zinc and chloride in a beaker, coating the coins, and watches as the heat from the hot plate turns them silver.

He said, "Then what we will do is remove our beaker, we will put the pennies back on the heating tray, and then they are going to turn gold or technically brass."

Back in the day this experiment was popular among America's earliest money launderers. Today, the Discovery Lab said it is just a great way to spark curiosity in kids.

"Anytime you see any of our demonstrations the first question that we get is "why" and I think that really does speak to the students that are coming in and encourages them to do their own scientific investigations," Dellinger said.

However, he adds that starts with great educators, which is why the museum is holding a free Educator Appreciation Night on Thursday, August 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m.

"As a former educator myself I know exactly the amount of work and hours and grading that goes in," Dellinger continued saying, "So, we just wanted to give our teachers an opportunity to be appreciated and make contact with some booths that we will have up here that will have resources to help them this school year."

Registration for the event is closed. To see other upcoming events at the Discovery Lab, click here.