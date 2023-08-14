Free Boat Rides Continue At The Gathering Place Through October

The Gathering Place wants to help people make the most of what's left of this summer. News On 6's Alyssa Miller spoke with organizers about kayaking and boat rids at Peggy's Pond.

-

Summer is coming to an end, but that does not mean fun on the water has to stop. The Gathering Place helps visitors add a splash of adventure to their day at the park with free boat rides.

"Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. we have free boat rides out on Peggy's Pond," Marketing Specialist Sydney Brown said.

Bryan Wallenberg and his son came from out-of-state to explore the park.

"We are down here in Tulsa visiting family and they said this was a great place to come and spend the day and so far, it is amazing," he said. "We are water sport junkies up in South Dakota and so my son saw the lake and the boats, and he said let's go."

Visitors can take a two-person kayak or four-person pedal boat out on the water.

"All guests have to do is come down to the lower level of ONEOK Boathouse and one of the members of our boat operations team will fit everybody with a lifejacket," Brown said.

The free attraction is a favorite among guests. "It is definitely just something unique that not a lot of other attractions offer, especially for free," she said.

Before the weather cools off, Brown suggests planning a visit to the dock. "Typically, our boat operations will launch in the end of May and go through mid-October, so this year they will be running through October 16."

Children must be at least five years old to ride in one of the boats and be at least 14 to ride without an adult.

