Adopted Dog Moves In To Cleveland Nursing Home, Brings Joy To Residents

People at Cleveland Manor Nursing and Rehab are smiling a little brighter thanks to a special friend that now lives with them.

While the dog is for everyone, she's created a special bond with one specific resident.

Wherever Melissa Carroll goes at Cleveland Manor Nursing Home, her pal Sissy follows.

"I just fell in love with her immediately, and started loving on her, and she's been with me ever since," Melissa said.

Rivercross Hospice and Oklahoma Pet Collective Society brought Sissy to Cleveland Manor to help put a smile on people's faces, and finally give Sissy a family of her own.

"She's four years old. People usually want puppies when they adopt, so it's been kind of a struggle that way. She's had all the odds against her but she found something beautiful here," Raquel Ingle with Oklahoma Pet Collective Society said.

"She goes into a few rooms and they love on her and brings a big smile to their faces. I mean just look at her. She's just too cute," Melissa said.

A goal of Rivercross Hospice is to make life the best for everyone, and that's what they are trying to do with bringing Sissy to Cleveland Manor.

"I think one of the myths of hospice is that it is just end of life when someone is actively passing. But I think it's important people know it's several things. We can come in and help families, help communities," said Rachael Pearce with Rivercross Hospice.

While Sissy walks the halls at Cleveland Manor, she's also adding some happiness to the people here.

"We want to see joy and we want to know that the families see joy. And I think that's one of our goals in Rivercross is to just make the best," Rachael said.

To learn more about hospice care with Rivercross Hospice, click here or call 918-622-9281.