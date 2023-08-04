Fourth Grade Teacher Now Teaches Next Door To Her Former Student In Claremore

A fourth grade teacher at a small school in Claremore is now working alongside one of her former students, who decided to be a teacher.

The two are getting ready for school to start on Monday and meet their new students.

"This part of the school year is full of so much excitement,” Ravin Mersch said.

With just two days left until school starts at Justus-Tiawah in Claremore, Megan Moseley and Ravin Mersch are getting everything ready for their fourth graders.

Their classrooms are so close, the doors almost touch when they're open.

"It is surreal,” Mersch said. “I remember my first year, just a couple years ago -- do I call her Mrs. Moseley? Like, am I allowed to call her by her first name?"

Mersch was in Moseley’s class in 2008.

"Now, we're friends,” Mersch said.

So, the two have memories that are 15 years old.

Megan also works with two other former students -- a PE teacher and a Kindergarten teacher, who are at the district's north campus.

"You hear what they're going to be when they grow up. 'I want to be a fireman. I want to be a teacher. I want to be a lawyer.' And then they grow up and they become that and you're like I had a part in that and it's amazing,” Moseley said.

"I decided as a nine-year-old that she respected me and cared about what I had to say and who I was,” Mersch said.

As Moseley goes into her 18th year of teaching, and Mersch, her third, the two are proving the life-changing impact teachers can have.

"It is honestly a privilege to be a teacher and I’m so grateful,” Moseley said.

From student and teacher -- to friends who teach fourth grade.