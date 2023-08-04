Early Voting Underway For ‘Improve Our Tulsa’ Sales Tax Package

-

Early voting is underway across Green Country ahead of election day on Tuesday.

In Tulsa, voters will decide the fate of the $814 million sales tax package branded as “Improve Our Tulsa.” Mayor GT Bynum and other city leaders are making a last-minute push for voters to say yes.

“There is organized opposition to this,” said Bynum. “It will be a fight at the polls.”

The third “Improve Our Tulsa” installment would disperse more than $800 million towards existing projects and upgrades.

Bynum calls some city facilities embarrassing and says the city has fallen behind when it comes to maintenance. Election board secretary Gwen Freeman says it is not uncommon for these elections to have low turnout. In the second package voted on in 2019, only 14 percent of registered voters showed up at the polls. Freeman wants turnout to be higher since elections like this one affect your everyday life.

“There are these other elections that have to do with how your kids are educated, your tax rate, things that are happening around your municipality,” she said. “They actually have an everyday affect on your life.”

News On 6 spoke with Tom Duncan, a Tulsa resident choosing to vote early.

“We’ve lived here for 42 years in Tulsa,” he said. “It’s really important to us that our city facilities, equipment, and manpower are all maintained.”

Early voting continues Friday. The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.