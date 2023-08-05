By: News On 6

Tulsa Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman Exercising In Her Neighborhood

Tulsa police said a man sexually assaulted a woman who was walking in her neighborhood for exercise.

Police said Erryn Bradley followed the victim, started a conversation, then asked her for a hug last month.

Authorities said when she refused, Bradley sexually assaulted her.

Another woman from the same neighborhood said Bradley followed her home when she was walking her dog and made advances to her as well.

Bradley was out on bond in Tulsa County after being charged with indecent exposure last December.

He's also out on bond in a 2022 Mayes County case where he's charged with running from police and child endangerment.