4 Girls Struck By Lightning At Blue Hole Park In Mayes County


Saturday, August 5th 2023, 1:11 pm

By: News On 6


MAYES COUNTY, Okla. -

The GRDA Police says four girls were hurt Saturday after being struck by lightning.

Authorities said it happened around 10:45 a.m. in Mayes County just eat of Salina.

Officers say the girls were in the water at Blue Hole Park when the lightning struck them.

They also say all four girls went to the hospital.

Police are still looking into what happened, stay tuned for updates.

