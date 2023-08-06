'I Can Go Global': Broken Arrow Small Business To Sell Products At Walmart

-

Small business owners are getting their chance to make a big impression on Walmart.

Grace Owa's dream is to take her homemade deodorant worldwide. "It is scary, but I'm not scared. If other people can go global, I can go global," Owa said.

Owa is the creator of Miss Nile Beauty Products and didn't hesitate to jump at the opportunity to try and sell her products at Walmart.

"It's a process, but you know, there's nothing in this world that I cannot do, and I'm ready for it. Whatever it takes, that's what I'm gonna do," said Owa.

This is the 10 year Walmart hosted its open call application. The application gives small business owners and entrepreneurs the chance to sell their products on the retail giants shelves, and online.

"I've never even, like I didn't even know they did that, or this. And I think it's so neat because like a big picture you think like, how would you even go about doing that, who do you even contact? So it was really cool to just see the application process," said Shelby Brewster.

Brewster owns Rainbow Bowls in Broken Arrow and applied to sell their homemade nut butter at Walmart.

She said this process taught her a lot about what's needed to build a small business. "I'm sure there's just tons to learn, and so even just applying and seeing all the questions they ask, like oh gosh, we haven't even thought about certain things like that," said Brewster.

The entrepreneurs are grateful for such a big opportunity and said you never know what might happen, so just give it a shot. "Even if it doesn't happen, like why not try, you know," said Brewster.

Walmart is accepting open call applications through August 18 and encourages businesses of all types to apply.

For those that are interested in applying, click here.