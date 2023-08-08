Parents, Supporters Of Tulsa Public Schools Rally Before School Board Meeting

-

Dozens of people rallied outside Tulsa Public Schools’ Education Service Center in support of the district Monday evening.

They believe TPS should keep its accreditation and challenge what State Superintendent Ryan Walters is saying.

Many of the people at the rally said they don’t want a state takeover of the district and think Walters should not go against the State Board’s recommendation for accreditation.

Parents, former students, and tutors showed their support for TPS at the “Protect TPS” rally before Monday night’s school board meeting.

"Tulsa deserves better,” said Kay Malan, a reading tutor. “We are one of the biggest school districts in the state, and we need more work, is what we need. We don't need more criticism."

Milan said no school is perfect. But she said the answer isn’t stripping accreditation and forcing the state to take over.

"I believe families are wishing and hoping that their local schools will meet their students' needs,” said Malan. “They don't want to have to drive to another school that's miles away, to get their children an education. They want to be able to support their community school."

Ashley Daly, a parent of an incoming second grader, believes the state board work with the school district instead of being at odds.

“I want my daughter to go to school and I want it to be nice and pleasant, and I want our leaders of children to try and work with us," said Daly.

Daly is upset she doesn’t have a clear answer on whether or not TPS will be accredited with only a week and a half before school is set to start.

"I wish that I could not be doing this and that I could be swimming, and going to swimming holes, and libraries for the last week of summer,” said Daly. “Not worrying about if school is going to be in."

School is set to start for TPS on August 17, and the state board meeting that could determine TPS’s accreditation is set for August 24.