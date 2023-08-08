1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Motel; Police Searching For Suspects

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a man at a motel near I-244 and Sheridan in Tulsa.

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a man at a motel near I-244 and Sheridan in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department says it happened around 3:30 a.m. outside the Airport Inn and Suites and OYO Hotel.

Police say a caller said their friend had been shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is stable. His name has not been released.

Witnesses told police that two suspects left the scene by car and they don't have any available information about them at this time.

Detectives are still investigating.

This is a developing story.