Federal prosecutors have requested new evidence be added in the case of Xaviar Babudar, also known as Chiefsaholic.

What Is Chiefsaholic Accused Of Doing?

Authorities said in a press release that Babudar had been a fugitive from justice for the past four months. Back in July he was charged in federal court with bank theft for one of a string of robberies he is suspected of committing, according to the FBI.

What is the New Evidence Against Chiefsaholic?

The evidence includes a surveillance photo of a bank robbery in El Dorado Hills, California, on July 3 and a surveillance photo of a bank robbery in Nevada on June 8, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say this additional evidence is from Babudar skipped his bail and went on the run. He was then arrested in California after a nationwide manhunt on July 10.

Babudar has not yet been charged with any additional crimes. The Western District of Missouri said he waived his right to a hearing.

Officer Chambers at the Sparks Police Department said their detectives on the case sent all of their information over to the Sacramento, California, FBI office for investigation and cannot comment. Court documents said a Heritage Bank in Sparks was robbed on June 8.

