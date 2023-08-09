The more than $800 million tax extension plan to boost buildings all over the city of Tulsa passed overwhelmingly Tuesday night by voters. For many of the organizations receiving funding, it means it's time to get to work.

Passing Of 'Improve Our Tulsa' Tax Extension Is First Step In Long Line Of Renovations

A nearly $50 million chunk of that money will go toward a new public safety building to house police, fire and emergency management, and the directors of those departments said they desperately need it.

Joe Kralicek works in the basement of the 50-year-old police headquarters downtown.

As Tulsa's emergency management director, he deals with disasters and often spends hours among hours in cramped old spaces without a working kitchen.

Aging equipment, bug infestations and bad water are just the start of the issues his crews have to work around.

“This is going to put us into a good position to maintain and improve overall response for the citizens of Tulsa, not today, but even tomorrow," said Kralicek.

The new building will go in an existing city-owned building, along with Tulsa police and fire.

“I want Tulsans to understand when the police and fire department are willing to share a facility, it's a good use of their economic dollars and it’s reflecting of the relationship we have with each other," Fire Chief Michael Baker said.

Chief Baker said several of the department's trucks and ladders are old and and falling apart, and so are fire buildings.

The new public safety building is among the $270 million toward city facilities like the Performing Arts Center, parks, convention center, zoo and more that will be receiving improvements with the tax renewal plan.

Other money will go toward housing and street projects.

"Thank you Tulsa," Kralicek said. "I was overwhelmed and grateful at the support from the community.

It’s not clear yet which city-owned building will be renovated to house the new public safety center, but now that the vote has passed, these projects can begin.