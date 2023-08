24-year-old transfer quarterback Alan Bowman is putting in the work to make sure all the receivers are on the same page. News On 6's John Holcomb shared more.

By: News On 6

-

In Stillwater, the cowboys may want to be a more physical running team, but they should be able to throw it around with success.

24-year-old transfer quarterback Alan Bowman is putting in the work to make sure all the receivers are on the same page.

News On 6's John Holcomb shared more.