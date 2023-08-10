Girl Dies After Being Struck By Lightning At Blue Hole Park In Mayes County

According to a representative with GRDA, one of the four girls who were struck by lightning at Blue Hole Park has died from her injuries.

By: News On 6

A girl has died from her injuries after being struck by lightning while swimming at a Mayes County swimming hole, according to the Grand River Dam Authority.

According to a representative with GRDA, the girl died sometime Wednesday. Her name and age have not been released. GRDA Police say three other girls were hurt in the lightning strike. Those three have been released from the hospital.

Where Were The Girls When Lightning Struck?

Officers say the girls were in the water at Blue Hole Park on Saturday when the lightning struck them around 10:45 a.m. Witnesses described the situation as chaotic and scary and that it had been raining off an on through that morning.

Were People Allowed In The Water During A Storm?

News On 6 reached out to the staff at Blue Hole Park to see if they had a severe weather policy for allowing people to swim when storms are in the area. Our call with a woman claiming to be an owner was disconnected, and a return call went unanswered.