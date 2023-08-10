Mannford Dedicates New City Hall And Public Safety Complex

Mannford is getting closer to opening its City Hall and Public Safety Complex. The building was dedicated Thursday to celebrate the new home of the police, fire, and ambulance services.

The Oklahoma Free Masons held a Cornerstone Dedication at the new building.

Grand Master Glen Chaney said the building will have a big impact on Mannford.

"It's just immeasurable to see these buildings go up and the resources they provide, and for their services. We just really like to see that happen, and the communities can't have enough with these facilities," he said.

The city started construction on the project in 2021. It will house city government as well as the police department, fire department, and ambulance services.

"This is a multifunctioning complex. Mannford is a growing town. The facilities that we currently have, have gotten kind of old and decrepit, so this is going to be a great lift for the city," Vice Mayor Clay Abercrombie said.

Vice Mayor Clay Abercrombie said when people look for a place to live, they look for what the city will provide, and this building will help them as Mannford continues to grow.

"Mannford is growing and we feel like this is going to be a big part of that continued growth," he said.

The city says they hope the building will be complete and they will move in by the end of September.