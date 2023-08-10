Some of Tulsa's newest U.S. citizens come from places like Burma, Vietnam, France and Brazil. Each immigrant comes to America for their own reasons, and many also end up finding love.

City Of Tulsa Welcomes 20 New U.S. Citizens; Some Share Love Stories

As the people at City Hall cheered on 20 new U.S citizens, four-year-old Atarah Belts was there to document it with her camera.

She is the proud daughter of Selma and Benjamin Belts. He came to America from Estonia 17 years ago, and became a U.S. citizen Thursday.

"I feel a sense of belonging, maybe. Now I belong and I’m part of America, I guess,” Benjamin said.

"I came from India to go to Bible school,” Selma said. “Victory Bible College. And we both met at college and just became from friends. So from India and Estonia, God had a beautiful plan."

Selma's naturalization ceremony was Wednesday, at the Philbrook Museum.

"My momma and poppa did so well,” Atarah said.

Another American love story in the room has roots in France.

Patrick Le Com came to California for work when he was 25. Thursday marked another milestone he'll always remember.

"It's wonderful. It's great,” he said. “Been waiting quite a while to do that and now this is done, so I'm grateful for this to happen today."

Patrick came to the U.S. in 1984 and met his wife, Kristy, soon after.

"On our first and only blind date,” Kristy said. “And that was 38 years ago. We've been married for 36 years."

Whether immigrants are finding belonging, a new home or love, they are all looking forward to the future.

"And when I grow up, I will be a doctor,” Atarah said.