Descendants Of Will Rogers Attend Annual Remembrance Ceremony

Will Rogers died in a 1935 plane crash, along with pilot Wiley Post. The remembrance ceremony started a weekend of events, including the Will Rogers – Wiley Post Fly-In.

The annual remembrance ceremony at the Will Rogers Memorial in Claremore was attended by a large group of his descendants, who marked the anniversary of his death with a wreath on his tomb.

The ceremony started a weekend of events, including the Will Rogers – Wiley Post Fly-In Saturday morning, August 12 in Oologah.

Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry, Will's Great-Granddaughter, is now his closest living relative.

“I find it fascinating that so many people still have an interest in Will Rogers,” she said. “The number one comment I get now is that we need Will Rogers now more than we ever have, and I think that for people to instill those values in their children and grandchildren is amazing. I do now with mine.”

Though even older people only know of Will through their parents, for the family, the memories are not as far away, and having such a notable relative brings them back year after year.

“It's quite an honor” said Great-great nephew David Tucker. “I believe certain things get passed from generation to generation and I think my passion for aviation came from my great uncle Will.”

“We didn't ever brag about it or anything growing up," Another nephew, Jim Meyer, said.

He remembered told stories of regular visits to family in Chelsea, and Christmas cards with money inside.

Will’s family helps steer the way he's remembered, and continues to work to make sure he's not forgotten.