Tulsa Indian Club showcased Native American art, clothing and music at its Mother's Day Art Market on Sunday.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Indian Club showcased Native American art, clothing and music at its Mother's Day Art Market on Sunday.

The event featured some local native vendors, a fashion show and live music from native drummers and singers.

It also showcased traditional songs and different styles of powwow dancing.

For a list of all the artists and businesses at the event, go to Tulsa Indian Club on Facebook.