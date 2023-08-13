Cherokee Nation's Early Childhood Unit Campus Damaged By Fire

A fire at the Cherokee Nation Early Childhood Unit Campus in Tahlequah was damaged by fires forcing classes for students next week to be dismissed.

By: News On 6

Classes Dismissed At Schools Impacted By Fire At Cherokee School In Tahlequah

-

A fire at the Cherokee Early Childhood Unit Campus in Tahlequah on Friday damaged several buildings and part of the campus in Tahlequah, forcing classes for students next week to be dismissed.

Casey Baker with the Tahlequah Fire Department said two buildings were destroyed and another has smoke and water damage at the Early Child Development Center. The Cherokee Nation confirmed classes for students at the center and Head Start Tahlequah unit are dismissed August 14-18.

Several administrative buildings were damaged by the fire, Cherokee Nation says. Students and families impacted by the closure will be contacted by them regarding closures and a reopen date.

“I want to thank the many first responders who spent many hours on the scene of Friday night’s fire at our Early Childhood Unit administrative office in Tahlequah. Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I, along with our early childhood staff, are saddened by the damage but relieved there were no injuries. We are also thankful that the quick response of our local first responders from the Tahlequah and Woodall fire departments prevented the fire from damaging neighboring classroom spaces where some of our youngest citizens gather with our amazing Early Childhood staff for their early education.”





Chief Baker said three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene and released.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire, Baker said.