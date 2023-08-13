Oklahoma Man Dies In Sequoyah County Crash

Saturday, August 12th 2023, 10:33 pm
A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in Sequoyah County Saturday afternoon, authorities say.
Michael Parker of Cookson, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead by emergency responders on OK-82 just before 4 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP said Parker was traveling north on Highway 82 when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
Parker was pinned for an unknown amount of time and extricated by firefighters, OHP says.
The cause of the crash and the condition of the driver are under investigation, authorities say.
