Oklahoma Man Dies In Sequoyah County Crash

The man's vehicle was found crashed into a tree off of Highway 82 in Sequoyah County, authorities say. He was pinned for an unknown amount of time.

By: News On 6

A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in Sequoyah County Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

Michael Parker of Cookson, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead by emergency responders on OK-82 just before 4 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said Parker was traveling north on Highway 82 when his car went off the road and hit a tree.

Parker was pinned for an unknown amount of time and extricated by firefighters, OHP says.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the driver are under investigation, authorities say.







