Tulsa Police Officer Shot In Foot During Traffic Stop Altercation

An ordinary traffic stop for a Field Training Officer resulted in a shooting after the suspect resisted detainment and reached for a weapon Sunday morning near 6700 S. Victor, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

A Field Training Officer with the Tulsa Police Department is recovering at the hospital after authorities say a suspect's pistol discharged during a struggle to detain them Sunday morning after a traffic stop.

The injured officer was accompanied by an Officer In Training during their first day on patrol, TPD says.

The suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital. Police say both the officer and the suspect will survive.

What Led to the Shooting in Tulsa That Injured An Officer?

The Tulsa Police Department said it began around 8:15 a.m. near 6700 S. Victor, where a black BMW was stopped for not having a license plate.

The suspect did not have a driver's license either and police say he gave the officer a fake name.

As the suspect was being detained, they got into a struggle and TPD says the suspect reached for a pistol in his waistband. A shot was fired and both the officer and suspect were hit.

"He did have a pistol in his waistband, that pistol, either he took it out or it went off, the officer was shot in the foot and then the other officer returned fire,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.





Police say the other officer fired a round at the suspect due to the incident. It's unclear if the suspect was hit with this shot.

Who is the Tulsa Police officer that was injured?

The Tulsa Police Department has not identified the injured Field Training Officer, the Officer in Training, or the suspect whose pistol went off at this time.

TPD said a follow-up report will be released on Monday with more details.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

