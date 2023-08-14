OSU Tulsa Hosting Master Gardener Program

Horticulturist Brian Jervis from the OSU Tulsa Extension joined News On 6 to talk about how the weather has impacted the lawns and OSU Tusa's Master Gardener program.

Monday, August 14th 2023, 10:13 am



TULSA, Okla. -

The June storms tore up lots of trees and now in August, we have gone from scorching heat to heavy rain. Horticulturist Brian Jervis from the OSU Extension joined News On 6 to talk about how the weather has impacted the lawns and OSU Tusa's Master Gardener program.

For more details, a Master Gardener information session will be held on Aug 16th at 1 p.m. at the Tulsa County OSU Extension Office. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 14th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023