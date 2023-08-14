OSU Tulsa Hosting Master Gardener Program

Horticulturist Brian Jervis from the OSU Tulsa Extension joined News On 6 to talk about how the weather has impacted the lawns and OSU Tusa's Master Gardener program.

-

The June storms tore up lots of trees and now in August, we have gone from scorching heat to heavy rain. Horticulturist Brian Jervis from the OSU Extension joined News On 6 to talk about how the weather has impacted the lawns and OSU Tusa's Master Gardener program.

For more details, a Master Gardener information session will be held on Aug 16th at 1 p.m. at the Tulsa County OSU Extension Office. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS











