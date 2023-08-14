Mannford Post Office Reopens After Being Damaged During June Storms

The Mannford closed for two months due to damage from the extreme storms on June 17. Since then residents have had to 28 miles away, just to pick up their packages. On Monday it reopened and residents are glad to have it back.

-

The Post Office in Mannford is open again after being closed for two months due to storm damage.

The Post Office opened its doors Monday morning and several residents came in to pick up and drop off mail which is something they haven't been able to do for 2 months. Dawn Todd lives in Mannford and says she and other residents have been looking forward to this day for a while.

"For the last two weeks, people have been saying it's going to open this day or it's going to open this Friday and nobody really knew for sure and this is the first that I've actually heard that it's really going to open on a specific date," said Todd.

She says for the past several weeks many residents had to drive to the Maremec Post Office, 28 miles away, just to pick up their packages. Todd says she believes everyone was inconvenienced in some way.

"I do a lot of shopping through Amazon and if the package was small enough to fit in your mailbox it would be delivered, if it was bigger than that then we had to drive to Maremc to pick them up," she said.

Sherry Englebright says she has been waiting for a very important package and she's excited to be able to pick it up.

"I go to Tulsa every day, so it was just way out of my way to go a different direction, so I've just been patient," said Englebright

In a statement, the US Post Office apologized to residents for the inconvenience and thanked them for their patience as they repaired the roof.

The Mannford Post Office will be open until 4:30 Monday afternoon.