Executive Director for the center Mark Blakeman joined News On 6 to give us a preview of The 2023-24 season at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State.

By: News On 6

Big Fall Season Planned For McKnight Center & Performing Arts At Oklahoma State

-

The 2023-24 season at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State begins on September 15.

Upcoming Events at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts Performance Hall, Stillwater

Scotty McCreery - 7:30 PM Fri Sep 15, 2023

New York Philharmonic: Bright Night Gala Concert - 6:00 PM Fri Sep 22, 2023

New York Philharmonic: Saturday Night at the Movies - 7:30 PM Sat Sep 23, 2023

New York Philharmonic: New World Symphony - 2:00 PM Sun Sep 24, 2023

Chris Botti - 7:30 PM Fri Oct 13, 2023

Pretty Woman: The Musical - 7:30 PM Tue Oct 31, 2023