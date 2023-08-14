Big Fall Season Planned For McKnight Center & Performing Arts At Oklahoma State

Monday, August 14th 2023, 12:40 pm
The 2023-24 season at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State begins on September 15.
Executive Director for the center Mark Blakeman joined News On 6 at Noon with a preview.
Upcoming Events at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts Performance Hall, Stillwater
Scotty McCreery - 7:30 PM Fri Sep 15, 2023
New York Philharmonic: Bright Night Gala Concert - 6:00 PM Fri Sep 22, 2023
New York Philharmonic: Saturday Night at the Movies - 7:30 PM Sat Sep 23, 2023
New York Philharmonic: New World Symphony - 2:00 PM Sun Sep 24, 2023
Chris Botti - 7:30 PM Fri Oct 13, 2023
Pretty Woman: The Musical - 7:30 PM Tue Oct 31, 2023
