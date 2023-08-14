FC Tulsa To Host Country Night At ONEOK Field For Match Against Tampa Bay Rowdies

Be sure to wear your cowboy hat and boots to the match at ONEOK Field and take part in the final $1 Beer Night of the 2023 season. If you can’t attend in person, we will be airing the FC Tulsa match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on KQCW – Tulsa CW at 8 p.m.

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa is hosting a country night at ONEOK Field for their match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Friday, Aug. 18.

Be sure to wear your cowboy hat and boots to the match and take part in the final $1 Beer Night of the 2023 season.

You can also say hello to our friends from 98.5 The Bull before the game. They will have a booth outside of the main gate.

If you can’t attend in person, we will be airing the FC Tulsa match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on KQCW – Tulsa CW. The game starts at 8 p.m.