Cherokee Nation Principal And Deputy Chief Sworn-In To Office For 2nd Term

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said they are humbled to lead the Cherokee Nation and it is their greatest honor to serve this second term.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner are officially sworn-in for their second term in office leading the Cherokee Nation.

"We've got to continue a lot of big projects. Our hospital project, biggest in Indian Country, 400 million dollars. We've got also drug centers to build. We're in the middle of design, education centers, continuing those things are important," Chief Hoskin said.

Healthcare and education are top priorities for the two.

Chief Hoskin said he's proud of how the tribe handled the pandemic and is now focusing on wellness as a whole.

"What does wellness mean for all of us? I think it's mind, body and spirit, and that includes everything. Not only healthcare, but our culture and making sure we are staying true to our ways," he said.

The two leaders said they are also proud of how they handled threats to the Cherokee Nation, and the tribe is braced to defend sovereignty.

"The whole level of what sovereignty is to the tribe, and protecting not just that idea but what it is," Warner said.

"We're something that the Cherokee Nation approve of, they approve of the leadership generally, always room to improve but I feel like we have the support of the people," Hoskin said.

Several tribal council members were also sworn-in to office.