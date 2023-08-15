People in Owasso are doing a lot of clean up following Sunday night's storms. News On 6's Lex Rodriguez was live in Owasso where most of that damage took place.

People Still Cleaning Debris From June Storms Face More Damage In Owasso

People in Owasso are doing a lot of clean up following Sunday night's storms. Some were just about finished clearing debris caused during the June storms.

Some people said they can’t believe this happened again so soon, but they're not letting the storm dampen their spirits.

Even with 70 mile per hour straight line winds, Danny Brashar from Owasso said he is thankful to get away with what amount of damage he does have.

"It could be a lot worse. I just got up and just said 'God is great,' because it could be a lot worse,” Brashar said.

Brashar said after midnight, a tree fell on his house and water was pouring inside his home.

"Of course the electric was out until a few hours ago, so we were just trying to see everything by flashlight,” Brashar said.

Aaron Riggs said he got away without too much damage in his neighborhood, but his father wasn't as lucky.

"A lot of Bradford Pears seem to be pretty weak in the wind, which seems like something you've been familiar with,” Riggs said to his father.

Riggs said his father can't catch a break when it comes to storms and trees.

He said some friends from church helped clean up trees that went down in his father's yard Sunday night.

He said over the past 27 years, they can't count how many trees they've lost due to storms.

"Several trees went down. His storage building was struck by one tree. I think he's lost about four trees total, which is a lot of work for one person,” Riggs said.

He's just glad everyone is cleaning up in much cooler weather.

"If I could call it anything it would be a blessing. Eighty-five is a lot better than 106. So, I would say it's a blessing. Plus, you get to see neighbors come together,” Riggs said.

Storm debris can be taken to the Owasso Recycling Center which will open Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, at 10.

The city will also collect bundled branches on its usual pickup days.