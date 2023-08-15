Police Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of School Zones As Classes Resume

Police departments around the state are reminding drivers to be cognisant of school zones and bus pick-up zones as kids start heading back to school.

By: News On 6

It’s back-to-school time for kids across Oklahoma and police are urging drivers to be cautious while hitting the roads.

Police suggest people begin to slow down and look for those school zones that might be along their route. They say during summer when school zones go off people build up a habit, which causes an increase in speeders once the year starts.

"We need drivers to be more cognisant and drivers to pay attention to the speed limits and where those school zones are, where children could be crossing the street. Whether there inside the school zones or crossing inside the crosswalks, you gotta watch for the kids," said Tulsa Police Lt. Paul Madden.

More Back To School Stories