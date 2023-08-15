Police Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of School Zones As Classes Resume

Police departments around the state are reminding drivers to be cognisant of school zones and bus pick-up zones as kids start heading back to school.

Tuesday, August 15th 2023, 6:52 am

By: News On 6


It’s back-to-school time for kids across Oklahoma and police are urging drivers to be cautious while hitting the roads.

Police suggest people begin to slow down and look for those school zones that might be along their route. They say during summer when school zones go off people build up a habit, which causes an increase in speeders once the year starts.

"We need drivers to be more cognisant and drivers to pay attention to the speed limits and where those school zones are, where children could be crossing the street. Whether there inside the school zones or crossing inside the crosswalks, you gotta watch for the kids," said Tulsa Police Lt. Paul Madden.

More Back To School Stories
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 9th, 2023

August 9th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023