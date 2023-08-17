Students are back in the classroom for school at Owasso on Thursday and this year, a new before-and-after program called Spark that gives kids of working parents a safe place on campus.

New Program At Owasso Public Schools Provides Safe Space For Students Before, After Class

Students in Owasso are heading back to the classroom on Thursday.

About 9,800 Owasso Rams students will be back in school after the summer break. School officials said they've been working all summer long to make sure the district is ready.

Earlier this week, Owasso held a special welcome home event for teachers as they prepared classrooms for the first day.

It included music from the Pride of Owasso, the choir and the theater department.

Owasso has a new before-and-after program this year, called Spark.

The program will allow kids of working parents to have a safe place on campus where they can be dropped off early or picked up late.

Organizers say the kids will have play time, learning opportunities and more all on the elementary school campus.

"It just makes it easier for parents and for employees," said Mark Officer, Owasso Assistant Superintendent. "Give them a place to drop off kids a bit early so we can take care of them and go to work when they need to, (and) after school they get a safe structured place for kids to stay and have some fun."

For parents interested in Spark, enroll online at the Owasso Public Schools website HERE.

Owasso started class at the high school at 8 a.m., elementary began at 9.

