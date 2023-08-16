Owasso School District Adds 5 Armed Security Officers Ahead Of New Year

The new security officers are joining the three Owasso Police Officers in rotating around the district’s 15 campuses.

Five new school security officers will be on patrol when students and teachers return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The district said it has been planning to add the positions for years, and believes this will increase safety and security for each campus.

The new guards have been busy learning the ins-and-outs of the school sites over summer break.

“We’ve been working close with the faculty, the principals, getting to know everybody,” said Dustin Cook, one of the new school security officers. “It’s been a busy summer.”

Cook’s plan is to build relationships with students once they get on campus.

“We’re often reminded that safety and security in public places needs to be elevated,” said Cook. “It’s my goal to provide an environment where students can come and learn without worrying about their safety.”

“The bigger your facilities, the more places you have to cover,” said Paul Croft, director of safety and security for Owasso Schools.

Through community feedback, Croft said the district learned increasing safety is a top concern. He looked for candidates with years of certifications and experience in keeping people safe.

“We’re hoping these kids will have another avenue to go if they have information they want to pass along,” said Croft. “These guys will be helping with door checks, parking lot checks, passing periods and lunches.”

Croft said each security officer will carry his weapon in a level two or three holster, which adds additional access measures.

Recent legislation made funding available for each of the new hires, and more guards could be added in the future.

The district has also doubled its cameras at school sites in recent years as another safety precaution.