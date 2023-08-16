Broken Arrow Students Head Back To Class With New IDs; 26 Teacher Positions Still Unfilled

Students, teachers, and parents are excited for the first day in school in Broken Arrow but this year brings some new changes. The district is also still looking to fill several positions.

It’s the first day of school for students in Broken Arrow and while students and parents are excited but the school is still looking to fill several positions.

Something that’s new for all high school students this year is that they will all be required to wear ID badges. Freshman Academy’s principal Andy Rice said it’s all done for safety reasons.

“We are going to require that our students have an ID on and were trying to find purposes for the students to have them so we want to make sure they have them at football games for any other student-sponsored activity we can have use of them that way they have the purpose of having them on every day and keeping our students safe”

Teachers and staff said they are extremely excited for the year to get underway but even though the school year has started, the district still needs to fill about 26 teacher positions and 15 bus driver positions.

Broken Arrow Driving Instructions During School Hours

Students and parents should expect to see roadwork near the Creekwood Early Childhood Center, Creekwood Elementary, and Broken Arrow High School.

School resource officers will help with the high school traffic during arrival and dismissal.

Left turns are not allowed at the Albany and County Line road intersection.

The College Street and County Line Road intersection is closed due to sanitary sewer improvements.

209th East Avenue between Kenosha and Houston Streets is closed to through traffic.

Washington between Olive and Aspen is flowing both east and westbound in the two lanes on the north side of the roadway.