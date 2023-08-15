Salon Owner Gives Back Through Free Back-To-School Pampering Day

Crownmee Salon Owner Jameesha Daniel offers a full day of free pampering to children who come by her salon in Tulsa on Tuesday, August 15. Kids ages 3-13 are eligible for silk presses, braids, dread retwists, ponytails, and gel nails.

Salon owner Jameesha Daniel is helping send kids back to school in style. She held a free day of pampering Tuesday at her Tulsa location.

Before the doors opened at Crownmee Salon, families were lining up at the chance to sit in Daniel's chair. "My community pours into me so much, so I had to give back," she said.

Daniel and nail tech Amber Knox teamed up to do hair and nails for kids heading back to school. "We did not really have a lot of volunteers as you can see so we are just going to do as many heads as we can, as many nails as we can, until 8 p.m.," she said.

A service that would typically cost more than $100 dollars now free for a day.

Aniyah Ordonez said, "Usually it costs a lot of money to get your hair done in braids and so when they said that it would be free, my mom told me about it and I was like oh okay, that is nice."

She and her mother Ashley said the timing could not be more perfect. "Coincidentally she needed to get her hair redone anyways," Ashley added. "We see a lot of events that are hair cuts, but never braids for girls, so this is the first time I have actually seen that offered."

Daniel said the idea was inspired by her mother. "She was a single mother of three, so it was kind of hard-to-get school supplies, uniforms, and everything at one time so we thought we would help some parents out here."

Not only is she sending kids back to school in style, but Daniel said she is making sure they have the tools needed to succeed. "We added school supplies on because you can never have enough, and we are just trying to make sure they come to school prepared," she added.

An effort that has not gone unnoticed. "It is a huge time commitment, and it is a big deal," Ashley continued saying, "It is a lot that she is giving to the community for absolutely free and that is not only the hair and nails but snacks and food and what not, it is really generous, and we are really thankful."

Crownmee Salon is located at 9241 S. Sheridan Rd. in Tulsa. Volunteers are also welcome to drop by. The event runs through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15.