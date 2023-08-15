Madonna Cancels Tulsa Show On The Celebration Tour

An official statement from Madonna states that the Tulsa leg of The Celebration Tour is canceled due to scheduling conflicts. This is one of five shows that will no longer be on the tour.

Tuesday, August 15th 2023, 11:37 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Madonna fans will be disappointed that her BOK Center show has been canceled.

An official statement from Madonna announced that the Tulsa leg of The Celebration Tour in North America is canceled due to scheduling conflicts. This is one of five shows that will no longer be on the tour. Also canceled are the Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix shows.

The show was originally postponed from July 27 to sometime later this month due to her hospitalization.

Related story: Madonna Concert Planned For Tulsa's BOK Center On July 27 Is Officially Postponed

Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.
