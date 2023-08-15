City Of Tulsa Says Hot Weather, Possible Algae Bloom To Blame For Dead Fish At Park

Tuesday, August 15th 2023, 6:27 pm
Several hundred fish died last weekend in the pond at Hunter Park, with the City of Tulsa blaming hot weather and a possible algae bloom.
Those conditions can cause the oxygen in the water to drop, suffocating the fish.
City workers with nets cleaned up the pond Monday, after the fish kill was reported.
A few dead fish remained Tuesday, along the bank.
Parks staff didn't find any other aquatic animals injured or killed, but the City said teams will check the pond for the next few weeks.
The state regularly stocks the pond with sunfish, catfish and bass, as part of a “Fishing at Home” campaign.
August 15th, 2023
August 17th, 2023
August 17th, 2023
August 16th, 2023
August 17th, 2023
August 17th, 2023
August 17th, 2023
August 17th, 2023