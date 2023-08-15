City workers with nets cleaned up the pond Monday, after the fish kill was reported. A few dead fish remained Tuesday, along the bank.

City Of Tulsa Says Hot Weather, Possible Algae Bloom To Blame For Dead Fish At Park

-

Several hundred fish died last weekend in the pond at Hunter Park, with the City of Tulsa blaming hot weather and a possible algae bloom.

Those conditions can cause the oxygen in the water to drop, suffocating the fish.

City workers with nets cleaned up the pond Monday, after the fish kill was reported.

A few dead fish remained Tuesday, along the bank.

Parks staff didn't find any other aquatic animals injured or killed, but the City said teams will check the pond for the next few weeks.

The state regularly stocks the pond with sunfish, catfish and bass, as part of a “Fishing at Home” campaign.

Click here for more information.