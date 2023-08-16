Victim's Mother Questions Security At Tulsa Co. Juvenile Center After Teen Escapes

A teenager is back in custody while another is on the run, after both escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday.

Mother Of Victim Questions Security At Tulsa Co. Juvenile Center After Teen Accused In Deadly Crash Escapes

A teenager is back in custody while another is on the run, after both escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday.

The mother of the man police said was killed by one of the escapees, wants to know why there wasn't more security.

Court records show 14-year-old Ja'Koby Golston and 15-year-old Noah Ney were in the recreation yard at the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center on Aug. 14, when they both jumped the fence and ran away.

Golston is back in custody after Tulsa Police said he was caught in a stolen car on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Ney now has a warrant out for his arrest and a $1,000,000 bond.

Golston is charged with murder for crashing into a car, in which 22-year-old Andrew Berryman was a passenger in June.

"My son deserves to live. He deserves justice. Why is this person actually able to get out and be out again?" Mika Forbes, Andrew Berryman's mother said.

Mika is demanding answers.

"I was very upset they could charge him as an adult, but they can't put him in a jail like an adult?" She questioned.

"I share the public’s alarm that a violent person was able to get out of what’s supposed to be a secured facility. I’ve carried that concern ever since juveniles were moved from the jail to the juvenile detention center," Steve Kunzweiler, Tulsa County District Attorney said.

Kunzweiler said until November, Tulsa County could have violent people under 18 in the jail. However, new federal regulations made it too difficult to house them in jail.

All those who were under 18 got transferred to the juvenile detention center, which Kunzweiler said is ill-equipped but met federal requirements.

"He's going to kill someone else, and if them not doing something about it looks bad on them," Mika said.

Officials with the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center did not respond to our requests for comment.