Def Leppard, Motley Crue, And Alice Cooper Rock TU's Chapman Stadium For Tulsa Concert

Chapman Stadium has been transformed from football field to rock show for its first major concert since New Kids on the Block in 1990. Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Alice Cooper are all taking the stage Wednesday night.

"It's awesome, especially to see them here in Tulsa at TU of all places, it's amazing just to see the arts in this town come alive," says Motley Crue fan Cody Osteen.

He has been waiting for this show since Christmas. He even has VIP tickets to meet the band.

"My dad introduced me to them as a kid and I fell in love with like all 80s hair glam metal, loved it," says Osteen.

Besides taking home an Alice Cooper t-shirt, Mona Chamberlin hopes concertgoers take in what TU has to offer.

"This is a fantastic way for us to open up the campus to the community and really show them how beautiful is," says Chamberlin.

She says concerts offer a great way to use the stadium for more than just football.

"We have custom ordered the weather for tonight, not too hot, not too cold, it should be a great evening," Chamberlin says.

As Cody Osteen listens to a sound check from across the street, he can't wait for a good time.

"It's more of a party, it's excitement, like I really don't get excited for concerts anymore, but when I see bands like this it's out of this world."