Cold Snap Coming To Green Country Before End Of Week Warmup

Temps will drop to near freezing overnight and early Tuesday morning with afternoon highs staying in the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon. After another chilly start Wednesday, a warming trend arrives for the latter half of the week through the weekend.

What will the weather be like this week in Oklahoma?

Colder weather arrives overnight across northeastern OK. Temps are likely to drop near freezing overnight into Tuesday morning across the northern half of the area with partly cloudy sky and north winds remaining elevated at 10 to 20 mph.

A mitigating factor will be lingering clouds and the elevate winds. If clouds clear more than anticipated, a broad area will drop to freezing. We've entered the early growing season. A freeze warning is not in effect at this hour for overnight and Tuesday morning but may be issued later today if conditions warrant.

Another freeze is possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning eastern Oklahoma as a surface ridge nears the area with lower wind speeds and mostly clear sky. The surface ridge will quickly move away from the area Wednesday morning as a fast and weak system moves across the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The lack of low-level moisture will limit the probability of showers with this system for our part of the state. Another system nears the state later this weekend but will also encounter a mostly dry lower level keeping mentions for showers and storms out of the weekend forecast, at least for now.

A consensus of data supports storm chances returning early next week, including some severe threats.

