Wife Remembers Husband Killed in Car Wreck on Dangerous Highway

Since they were in high school, Paige and Landry Skocdopole have always known where each other was, until Tuesday night.

-

Since they were in high school, Paige and Landry Skocdopole have always known where each other was. "He would know where I was heading to class and would make a point to walk past where he knew my trajectory was so that I would smile at him in the hallway," Paige said.

Paige and Landry were high school sweethearts. They got married in 2012. Together they spent time cooking, playing video games, and mini-golfing. She said, "he was literally the best husband. I could not ever ask for anyone better."

She always knew where he was, until Tuesday night. "We would call, if he was off I would call as soon as I got to my car after work, and he wasn't answering. It would ring twice and then go to voicemail," Paige said.

Landry Skocdopole was killed in a car crash on Highway 28. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Landry ran off the roadway, tried to overcorrect, and his car landed upside down in a ravine. "Even though it had just been twenty minutes, I already knew something was wrong, that's how out of character it was," his wife said.

Family and friends stayed out for hours looking for Landry. "I came home, checked around the area on the way that his GPS said, but I didn't see anything. but we had been driving past it countless times apparently. He was down below a bridge, so we never saw him. He was there the whole time," Paige said.

Paige knows Landry can't be by her side anymore, but she knows others will step into his place. "I don't know how I will deal with every day, but I have the best friends and family hands down, and I'm not worried about that. I'm definitely not going to be alone," she said.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is looking into adding more speed limit and flashing signs to the area to reduce collisions.