Broken Arrow Lunch Buddy Program Helps Kindergarteners Learn The Ropes

For a kindergartener like Stella Woodward, navigating the lunchroom is a new challenge but luckily for Stella, she has a new fifth grader fried to show her how it’s done.

-

The first A group of older kids showed some kindness to younger students in Broken Arrow today

The elementary school has a lunch program where the fifth graders show the kindergarteners the ropes.

For a kindergartener like Stella Woodward, navigating the lunchroom is a new challenge. Students need to learn how quickly to pick out what to eat, get it on the tray, and find the perfect place to sit.

Luckily for Stella, she has fifth grader Codie Sconyers to show her how it’s done, and to have some fun while doing it. While she eats, Codie is there to help and impart some wisdom. That learning goes both ways, as Kindergarten Teacher Anita Lida sees it.

"At that age, some of them really need that boost in their self-confidence and to feel like they're special. To see that little kid, look up to them, helps them to have it in their heart that they do matter to somebody," said Lida.

Codie says it's been fun to get to know her new buddy this week and looks forward to seeing her around the halls.

"She's really nice and very talkative," said Codie.

The program is only a week long, but the teachers hope the skills the kindergarteners learn will carry over for the rest of the year.



