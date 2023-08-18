Oklahoma Native Living In Hawaii Says Friends Saved His Dogs, More Than 20 People During Maui Wildfires

A man born in Jenks says his friends played a huge role in helping his pets escape the deadly wildfires in Hawaii last week. He also says they saved more than 20 people, including babies and elderly, by getting into the ocean.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Native Living In Hawaii Says Friends Saved Dogs, More Than 20 People During Maui Wildfires

Brian Woods spent most of his life in Oklahoma but decided to settle in Maui with his wife about two years ago.

Woods says he travels back to Tulsa often to check on his business but happened to be in Maui before the wildfires started.

He says he and his wife dropped their dogs Rocket and Willy off with their friends and dog groomers, Mike and Andreza, who live on the island of Lahaina.

He says shortly after that the wildfires started.

Woods calls his friends heroes after he says they escaped the burning island with their two dogs and several others they were watching at the time.

Mike and Andreza saved more than 20 people, including babies and the elderly by getting everyone into the ocean and climbing across a sea wall.

"Mike's really the hero in the deal and Andreza. They saved so many lives, not just dogs and everything else, but everybody," Woods said.

Woods is in Tulsa now but says he will be heading back to Hawaii on Saturday to help people on the island.

