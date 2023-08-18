Woody Guthrie Center Hosts Disco Ball Making Event This Weekend

At the Woody Guthrie Center, there is an ongoing disco party, and families can get in on the fun Saturday and make their own disco ball.

-

This weekend the Woody Guthrie Center in Downtown Tulsa is teaching people how to make their own disco ball as part of their History of American Disco exhibit.

At the Woody Guthrie Center, there is an ongoing disco party, and families can get in on the fun Saturday and make their own disco ball. When it comes to making a disco ball, there can be strategy, but there doesn't have to be skill.

"Start in the middle and then go out from there. But you can do it your own way, you can be creative. There's no right or wrong way,” Education and Outreach Manager Rebecca Roseberry said.

The event is free with admission, from 11 to noon. It is expected to bring people in to check out the exhibit, "Love Saves the Day, the Subterranean History of American Disco." The exhibit has been at the center all summer.

"It's been very popular,” Roseberry said. “We've had people from all over Tulsa, Oklahoma and the country coming in to see it."

The 70s vibes are still shining 50 years later, and Roseberry said there's a lot to learn at the exhibit.

"The roots of disco -- hip hop has been influenced by disco, techno, punk, absolutely we see it today."

The exhibit runs through October 1st.