Bristow Hospital Set To Reopen After Closing In 2021

The hospital in Bristow is finally ready to re-open after being closed for almost two and a half years.

The medical center in Bristow has sat vacant since the start of 2021, but after receiving full renovations, its doors are about to open again.

The old Bristow Medical Center was completely gutted and when it reopens it will be known as the New Carrus Lakeside Hospital. Bristow Mayor Kris Wyatt says the town has missed having a hospital.

"I would venture to say there's probably not been a day go by on social media since the original hospital closed that it hasn't been a topic of discussion," said Wyatt.

In most rural communities, the hospital is one of the largest employers. Wyatt says not having a hospital has hurt the growth of their economy in more ways than one.

"You know when businesses look to move to a location, one of the questions they ask is, how are your schools, how's your hospital? So without having that to offer, it's been an issue," said Wyatt.

In order to receive full medical services, the folks in Bristow have had to travel around 20 miles to the closest hospital. The Carrus Lakeside Hospital will offer more services than before including radiology, pharmaceuticals, and some in-house specialists.

Wyatt says after years of waiting, this new and improved hospital is going to have a significant impact on the entire Bristow community.

"When you talk about the things that a community can be proud of, this will be one of our crown jewels for sure," she said.

The hospital is still working on getting some licensing approved and is looking forward to its grand opening in September.