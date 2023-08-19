Skiatook Senior Is The First Girl From Her School To Sign For College Wrestling

A senior from Skiatook, Oklahoma made history as the first girl at her high school to sign on to wrestle in college.

Saturday, August 19th 2023, 9:30 am

By: News On 6


A high school senior from Skiatook, Oklahoma is making history as the first girl at her high school to sign on to wrestle in college.

Destiny Jones just signed to wrestle for the University of Saint Mary in Kansas and she’s the first girl wrestler from Skiatook High School to sign.

Jones started wrestling five years ago when one of her friends convinced her to join the team.

Jones hopes all the girls who join wrestling will keep going, no matter how hard it might get.

She's off to college next year and wants to win state. 
