By: News On 6

An Owasso man that was reported missing was located safely on Saturday, police say.

Owasso Police said Michael Gelvin, 61, was last seen Friday afternoon and he was reported missing but did not meet the criteria to issue a Silver Alert.

Police said Michael Gelvin was last seen on the 600 block of North Main Street.