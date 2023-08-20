The City of Tulsa teamed up with Goodwill and hosted its first-ever financial empowerment fair for the community on Saturday.

By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa, Goodwill Team Up For First-Ever Financial Empowerment Fair

The City of Tulsa hosted its first-ever financial empowerment fair for the community on Saturday.

Goodwill teamed up with the city for the free event, which took place at the Tulsa Dream Center.

Financial experts talked about small business financing, credit scores, and ways to build your own financial toolkit.

Local bank representatives were also there to answer questions.

"We are bringing financial literacy and financial resources to the community to just share information and get people connected," said City of Tulsa Financial Empowerment & Community Wealth Director Janae Bradford.

Tulsa residents can always set up an appointment for free financial counseling through the city's Financial Empowerment Center.