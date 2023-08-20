Aviation Enthusiasts Enjoy Behind-The-Scenes Day At Tulsa International Airport

Aviation enthusiasts in Oklahoma had a special day at Tulsa International Airport as part of the celebration of Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day.

By: News On 6

-

Aviation enthusiasts in Oklahoma had a special day at Tulsa International Airport as part of the celebration of Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day.

The event offered a unique opportunity for attendees to explore aviation behind the scenes and learn about plane spotting.

Among the highlights of the event was the chance to witness high-flying action right at Tulsa International Airport. The occasion marked a true celebration of the state's aviation and aerospace industry.

Amelia Danker, an attendee, expressed the shared enthusiasm of many participants.

"We all want to, at some point, work for the airline or obviously be in the industry," said Danker.

Groups like the Oklahoma State Women in Aviation, made up of professional pilot majors, were present to celebrate the industry's achievements and work towards positive change.

Dana Friend, a member of group, shared their mission.

"We want to raise the six percent. For military aviation, it's about the same. For fighter pilots, it's three percent. So, we want to raise every percentage that we can in every facet of aviation," said Friend.

One of the standout moments of the event was the opportunity to engage in plane spotting up close. Typically an activity conducted from a distance, attendees could step onto the runway and get an unparalleled view of the aircraft.

Humza Dufresne, a dedicated plane spotter, highlighted various observation areas and unique vantage points for plane spotting.

"There are two observation areas specifically made for that, and then there's a parking building where you can go to the top of it and it's a nice view. Additionally, there's a road that goes halfway down the runway, and you can see all the planes. It's awesome," Dufresne said.

From daily visitors to those who frequent the airport a few times a month, all ages found themselves welcomed by the airport's inclusive atmosphere.

"We interact with a lot of our social media followers, local plane spotters, aviation geeks," said Tulsa International Airport CCO Andrew Pierini. "It's always fun to see them in person, give them a tour, and let them experience plane spotting up close."

The event not only provided an engaging experience but also offered insights into the future of aviation in Oklahoma. Attendees got a glimpse of the airport's plans, including a new air traffic control facility and an international passenger concourse.

As the day concluded, education, collaboration, and a shared passion for aviation left participants inspired and motivated to further elevate the industry in the state.